WALTERDANIEL J.
74, of Valley Township, PA passed away on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 25,1946 in Lewisburg, PA, the son of Edna and the late Paul Walter. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie and two children Timothy (Anni) and Jennifer (Eric) and many grand children, whom he adored. Dan's career in the construction industry thrived throughout the Philadelphia region. Some of the projects he was most proud of were the Market East Station (Jefferson Station), Great Adventure and the Vine Street Expressway. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com