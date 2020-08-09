Dan was the model of a great Christian. He was kind, considerate and loving in every way imaginable. He assisted my family in so many ways over our 42 years of friendship that I cannot even enumerate. He was loved by all who knew him. We miss him greatly and we will never forget him. My family is extremely saddened by our loss, but gladdened in that we know if anyone is walking with Jesus it is Dan. Thank you to Dan for all you did for my family and everyone you knew. Rest in Peace my dear friend until we meet at the feet of our Lord together to sing his praise again. You always sang the bass part. I cannot wait to sing with you again in the pews in Heaven.

Avanell Mock

Friend