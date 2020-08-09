1/
DANIEL J. WALTER
1946 - 2020
WALTER
DANIEL J.
74, of Valley Township, PA passed away on August 1, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 25,1946 in Lewisburg, PA, the son of Edna and the late Paul Walter. He is survived by his loving wife Bonnie and two children Timothy (Anni) and Jennifer (Eric) and many grand children, whom he adored. Dan's career in the construction industry thrived throughout the Philadelphia region. Some of the projects he was most proud of were the Market East Station (Jefferson Station), Great Adventure and the Vine Street Expressway. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Pennsylvania Society of Professional Engineers. For online condolences and full obituary, please visit www.cavanaghfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
AUG
12
Service
11:45 AM
Calvary Lutheran Church
Interment
Funeral services provided by
Cavanagh Family Funeral Home
301 Chester Pike
Norwood, PA 19074
610-532-3120
Memories & Condolences
August 8, 2020
Bonnie, I'm so sorry to hear that Dan has passed away. You two shared a wonderful life together. I'm so happy that I got to see him a few months ago. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Linda Downey
Friend
August 7, 2020
Bonnie & Family.. I'm so sorry to hear the news. I never met Dan, but from what I hear, he was a great man. Praying for peace for you and the family.
Sandy Oliva
Family Friend
August 7, 2020
"My heartfelt sympathy and prayers to you dear Bonnie and family." Dawn McNeil-McMillan, Friend, Stetson Middle School West Chester, PA August 7, 2020
Dawn McNeil-McMillan
Coworker
August 7, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. May peace be with all of you
Rita Bogard
Friend
August 6, 2020
We would like to express our sincere condolences to you and your family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
The Televantos Family
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dan was the model of a great Christian. He was kind, considerate and loving in every way imaginable. He assisted my family in so many ways over our 42 years of friendship that I cannot even enumerate. He was loved by all who knew him. We miss him greatly and we will never forget him. My family is extremely saddened by our loss, but gladdened in that we know if anyone is walking with Jesus it is Dan. Thank you to Dan for all you did for my family and everyone you knew. Rest in Peace my dear friend until we meet at the feet of our Lord together to sing his praise again. You always sang the bass part. I cannot wait to sing with you again in the pews in Heaven.
Avanell Mock
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dan was a man of few words and a strong belief in his creator. He always made it a point to ask about my mother when she was alive, as he was one of the few people in my life that knew her. When Dan imparted his wisdom, you listened, and he shared several thoughts that have stayed with me regarding his faith. We will miss him.
Joan Cloutman
Friend
August 6, 2020
Marlene and I met Dan and Bonnie in 1974 at Holy Spirit Lutheran church in secane Pennsylvania. It was the beginning of a friendship that blossomed thru both our families that has never ended. Dan was always positive, professional and willing to help when ever asked. We shared church events and even followed each other to the ski slopes of the Poconos, the beaches of south jersey and family camping trips in between. We never lost track of each other and will miss him always.
Robert Snyder
Friend
August 6, 2020
Dan (whole family) took me in when I needed to stay in the area. Teenagers....didn't expect one so soon. I so loved him as my 2nd dad. I could go one with the stories but the one my kids won't stop talking about is "Donald Duck" That is what they called him when they were little. Love each of you and our prayers, love and thoughts are with you.
Debbie & Matt Montgomery
August 6, 2020
Dan was more my brother than brother-in-law. He was the most caring, thoughtful, giving person his entire life. I loved him dearly and will miss him always.
Barbara Jamison
Family
