McDAID
DANIEL JOSEPH, JR.
Age 81, peacefully passed on February 01, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Philadel-phia, PA. Preceded by his wife, Eleanor N. McDaid (Knowles); brothers Charles, John, Thomas, Joseph McDaid; sisters, Mary Highland & Jeannette Johnson; son, Daniel J. McDaid, III. Survived by his sons, Patrick McDaid of NJ, Michael McDaid of PA and daughter, Teresa Lillard (McDaid) of VA; 8 grand-children and 6 great grand-children.
Dan grew up in Philadelphia where he retired from PB&W Railroad and began working with Publicker Inc. and Blank Rome Law firm in Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 9 to 10 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Phila. Funeral Mass will follow 10:15 A.M. Burial St Denis Cemetery, 2401 St Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, family requests that a donation be made in memory of Dan to https://www.americancancerfund.org/donate/in-memory-of-someone/; ()
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020