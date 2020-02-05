Home

POWERED BY

Services
Murphy-Ruffenach Funeral Home
2237-41 S 3Rd St
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 334-1578
Resources
More Obituaries for DANIEL McDAID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANIEL JOSEPH McDAID Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANIEL JOSEPH McDAID Jr. Notice
McDAID
DANIEL JOSEPH, JR.


Age 81, peacefully passed on February 01, 2020. He was a life-long resident of Philadel-phia, PA. Preceded by his wife, Eleanor N. McDaid (Knowles); brothers Charles, John, Thomas, Joseph McDaid; sisters, Mary Highland & Jeannette Johnson; son, Daniel J. McDaid, III. Survived by his sons, Patrick McDaid of NJ, Michael McDaid of PA and daughter, Teresa Lillard (McDaid) of VA; 8 grand-children and 6 great grand-children.
Dan grew up in Philadelphia where he retired from PB&W Railroad and began working with Publicker Inc. and Blank Rome Law firm in Philadelphia.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 9 to 10 A.M., at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 3rd and Wolf Sts. Phila. Funeral Mass will follow 10:15 A.M. Burial St Denis Cemetery, 2401 St Denis Lane, Havertown, PA 19083. In lieu of flowers, family requests that a donation be made in memory of Dan to https://www.americancancerfund.org/donate/in-memory-of-someone/; ()

To express online condolences:
www.murphyruffenachfuneralhomeinc.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANIEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -