BELL
DANIEL L.
Of Barto, Pa., passed peacefully on April 22, 2020. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Richard P. and Doris Jane Bell (nee Powell) of Ridley Park, Pa.; his brothers George (Grant) and Richard (Dick); his
son, Colin; and his wife, Therese (nee Regan). Surviving are his son, Dana C. Bell (Christy) of Belton, S.C.; grand-children August and Savannah; prior wife Sheila (nee Maginniss); and cherished companion, Shelli B. Goldberg-Albert. Dan was an outstanding scholar and athlete, running track and playing football both ways as a lineman at Ridley Park High (1953 graduate) and Swarthmore College (graduating 1957 with a degree in Engineering).
Turning down an invitation to try out for the Green Bay Packers, he joined the U.S. Army and subsequently pursued a successful business career. A longtime executive at Wyeth International, Dan's capabilities led him to not only leading the construction of the largest pharma plant in Europe but also as lead on company negotiations for important partnerships with foreign governments. Despite the demands of extensive international travel, Dan found time to devote to his many interests: fishing in Key West, Australia and many other locations, gardening, collecting vehicles and antique objects of all kinds, boat racing, motorcycling and many other pursuits of an always inquiring mind. Dan's resilience, strength of character, devotion to his friends, intellectual curiosity, sense of humor and perseverance were widely respected and the inspiration of great friendships
with colleagues and friends throughout the world up until his death. Donations in Dan's memory can be made to the Caron Foundation, P.O. Box 150, Wernersville, Pa. 19565. Interment will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to [email protected] Arrangements are by the
GRIFFITH FUNERAL CHAPEL in Norwood, Pa.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020