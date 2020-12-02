1/
Sr. Daniel Marie (Formerly AnnTherese Liddy) Liddy IHM
Sr. Daniel Marie Liddy, IHM Formerly Ann Therese Liddy On November 30, 2020. Predeceased by her parents Daniel Joseph Liddy, Ann (Doyle) and her sister Maryann McCloskey. In addition to her congregation of IHM Sisters she is survived by her brothers Denis (Joanne), Daniel (Pat), brother-law, Bernie McCloskey and her loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation, Funeral Mass, and Interment will be private on Monday, December 7, 2020. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home in care of IHM Mission Advancement Office, 230 IHM Drive, Malvern, PA. 19355. Arr. by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA, 19380

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home
410 North Church Street
West Chester, PA 19380
610-696-1181
