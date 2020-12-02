1/1
Daniel "Danny" Molinaro
1940 - 2020
Age 79, of Havertown, PA, passed away on November 27th, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife of Antoinette "Toni" (nee Napolio); his loving children Capt. Joseph, USN, DMD (Ellen) Molinaro and Danielle Massina; his cherished grandchildren Matthew Massina, Julianne Massina, and Paul Molinaro; his dear brother Angelo (Jackie) Molinaro, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, 9:30 A.M. - 10:45 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 11:00 A.M., ALL IN St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall PA 19008. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Pius X Church, or St. Thomas More Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 294, Drexel Hill, PA 19026 would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Pius X Church
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
Memories & Condolences
December 2, 2020
Dear Toni, Joseph, Danielle and Angelo: What sad news to hear. I am very sorry for your loss. Please accept my sincere sympathy. R.I.P. Dan Lucille Amicone
LUCILLE AMICONE
Friend
December 2, 2020
A loving and caring grandfather. Have many memories of him at all of Matt and Julianne's school concerts and awards ceremonies.
Melissa Killough
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. CAPT Molinaro, my colleague, is an amazing person and I'm sure it is due to the love and values he was raised with. Mr. Molinaro's love and values will continue to be passed on through the generations of your family.
Heather Eggerstorfer
Family Friend
December 2, 2020
He was always a gentleman and someone who always had time to listen. Was a proud family man
Perry Aldorasi
Friend
