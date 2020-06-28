COSFOL





Passed away June 22, 2020, age 95, at the home of his daughter in King of Prussia.He married the former Dora Tzinis, who passed away in 2014 after 66 years. He is survived by his children; Mary Lynn Cosfol of King of Prussia, and son Peter (Regina) Cosfol of Broomall. Also survived by his granddaughters Mallory (Matthew) Mastronardo, Amanda (Thomas) Gorski, and Elizabeth Cosfol, and his great grandson Joseph Gorski. Mr. Cosfol was predeceased by his son George in 2006.Relatives and friends are invited to his calling time on Sat. July 11, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Luke Greek orthodox Church, 35 N. Malin Rd., Broomall followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Entombment will follow in Glenwood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to the Newtown Square Fire Co., 8 N. Newtown Street Road, Newtown Square, PA 19073.



