DANIEL WOLF
97, passed away on September 29th in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Originally from Philadelphia, he was married to Ruth for 47 years. He was a successful builder and developer. Dan loved singing in local theater and at synagogue. He was fiercely independent, enjoying his later years with his dogs. He is survived by his children: Janis (Neal) Rubin, Leonard and Herbert Wolf, and grandchildren: Rachel and Matthew Rubin, Lauren and Elizabeth Wolf. Graveside service and shiva are private. Memorial contributions to SPCA.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 12, 2020.
