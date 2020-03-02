|
|
TASCA
DANTE M.
February 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Joan (nee Paladino). Devoted Father of Nicole (Frank) Talamo and Dante (Leah) Tasca. Poppy of Mia, Frankie, Dante "DJ", and Luca. Brother of Nadine (Louis) Schiavo. Brother-in-law of Carol Bariana. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and Friday 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 2531-35 S. Broad Street,. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J., In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to St. Richard's Church in Dante's Memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 2, 2020