The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Viewing
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Richard's Church
18th and Pollock Sts.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANTE TASCA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANTE M. TASCA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DANTE M. TASCA Notice
TASCA
DANTE M.


February 28, 2020. Beloved Husband of Joan (nee Paladino). Devoted Father of Nicole (Frank) Talamo and Dante (Leah) Tasca. Poppy of Mia, Frankie, Dante "DJ", and Luca. Brother of Nadine (Louis) Schiavo. Brother-in-law of Carol Bariana. Also survived by his loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING THURSDAY EVENING 7-9 P.M. and Friday 8 A.M. until 9:30 A.M. at The MONTI-RAGO FUNERAL HOME, Inc. 2531-35 S. Broad Street,. Followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. at St. Richard's Church, 18th and Pollock Sts. Int. New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, N.J., In lieu of flowers family requests contributions be made to St. Richard's Church in Dante's Memory.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DANTE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now