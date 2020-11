Nov. 3, 2020. Suddenly of natural causes. Daria was a life long resident of the Fairmount section of Philadelphia and retired from the PA Department of Revenue. Daria is survived by her brother, Marc Michael, and many cousins. Viewing Tues. 9 A.M. Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 830 N. Franklin St. Requiem Services 10 A.M. Int. St. Mary's Cem., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. www.fletchernasevich.com