Stolfo Funeral Home
2536 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 334-7376
DARREN STAFFIERI Notice
STAFFIERI
DARREN
March 5, 2020. Beloved husband of Elisa (nee DiPetro). Devoted father of Giavanna. Beloved son of Darlene (the late Donald) Staffieri. Brother of David (Megan) Staffieri. Grandson of Martha Carrera. Uncle of Julia, Christopher, Olivia and Marcello. Viewing Tuesday 9 A.M. in Epiphany Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Phila., PA. Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Elrdige Cemetery Mt. Laurel, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Giavanna Staffieri College Fund would be appreciated.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 8, 2020
