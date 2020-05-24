DAVE FREED
1940 - 2020
FREED
DAVE
Age 80 of Philadelphia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20 with his family at his bedside. Born on January 9, 1940 to the late Charles and Matilda (Staub) Freed.
Dave was a proud alumni of Roxborough High School. He was an avid traveler who enjoyed new experiences, new places, good food and wine. He was a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan.
Dave is survived by his daughters: Tracey (Karl) Krebs, Terri Murgitroyde; grand-children Paige Speckhart, Paiton, Jacob and Lucas Murgitroyde; his long time companion Bettie Anne McMullen; sisters Jane (Edward) Arentzen, Lois Michael; brother Charles Stanley (Joan) Freed and fourteen nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Grace Thompson.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's honor to the Old Academy Players in East Falls or Friends of the Falls Library. www.kirkandniceinc.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
