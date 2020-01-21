Home

Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Reach Church - Fair Hill
Elkton, MD
DAVID A. UMBERGER


1931 - 2020
DAVID A. UMBERGER Notice
UMBERGER
DAVID A.
Of Elkton and Chestertown, MD passed away on January 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Craven Umberger, father of Robert and William, brother of Charles, and grandfather of Elijah, Enoch, Abram, Miles, Abigail, Esther, Caleb, and Ezra Umberger. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Reach Church - Fair Hill in Elkton, MD. For a complete obituary, please visit

www.fhnfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
