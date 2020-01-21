|
|
UMBERGER
DAVID A.
Of Elkton and Chestertown, MD passed away on January 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Nancy Craven Umberger, father of Robert and William, brother of Charles, and grandfather of Elijah, Enoch, Abram, Miles, Abigail, Esther, Caleb, and Ezra Umberger. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Reach Church - Fair Hill in Elkton, MD. For a complete obituary, please visit
www.fhnfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020