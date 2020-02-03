|
|
TORNETTA
DAVID ANDREW, ESQUIRE
Of Norristown, passed away unexpectedly on January 30, 2020. He was 60 years old. Born in Norristown, he was the son of the late Frank J. Tornetta, M.D., former Chief of Anesthesiology at Montgomery Hospital, and Norma (Zollers) Tornetta. David was a 1977 graduate of Germantown Academy and went on to play baseball at Davidson College. He earned his Bachelor's degree from Ursinus College and a Juris Doctor from Widener University School of Law. David was a successful attorney in Norristown and the surrounding counties. He was also an active member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and Montgomery County Bar Association. He will be best remembered, however, for his sense of humor and love of laughter. David is survived by his sons, David Andrew Tornetta, Jr., of Norristown, and Andrew Joseph Bathish, of Chesterbrook; daughter, Cecilee Marie Tornetta, of Norristown; two brothers, Mark A. Tornetta, of Windermere, FL, and Frank J. Tornetta, Jr., of East Norriton; and his partner in life, Denise Giorgio, of Norristown. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. in Holy Saviour Church, 407 East Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name are requested to the Frank J. Tornetta School of Anesthesia, 1330 Powell St. #608, Norristown, PA 19401.
Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
CARAMENICO FUNERAL HOME, INC. (610) 275-7777
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020