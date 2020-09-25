DAVID ARCHIBALD

Age 73, of Langhorne passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. Born on Jan. 5, 1947 in Phila., PA to the late John and Catherine (Thompson) Archibald. He was a resident of Langhorne for the last 50 years. David was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Lafayette College (BA), Temple University (MEd, EdD). He worked as an Educator for over 40 years for: The School District of Philadelphia (1968-1973), Neshaminy School District (1973-1990), Bensalem Township School District (1990-1993), Lower Moreland Township School District (1993-2008) and later as a Consultant for Archibald & Associates for the last 9 years. David was also a member of the Board of Trustees, Abington – Jefferson Health 2006 - present, and a Member of the Board of Trustees, Jefferson University and Jefferson Health, 2015 - present. David will be sadly missed by his beloved wife, Judy (Graham) Archibald. He is also survived by his loving children: David (Andrea) and Kathe Archibald (Rachel); His foster daughter Nina Carrieri; His Grandchildren: Ethan and Avery Archibald; Sister-in-law Beverly Archibald; Nieces: Heather (Steve) Borbely and Lisa Davis (Patrick Bickel), Nephews: Christopher (Marie) DeSantis, Robert (Kristy) DeSantis, Keith (Barbara) Archibald; Great nephews and nieces: Graham DeSantis, Stella DeSantis, Abigail DeSantis, Ian Archibald and Matthew Davis. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his life celebration Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2 to 4 P.M. at the Historic Presbyterian Church of Newtown, 76 N Sycamore St., Newtown, PA 18940 (Parking for the church will be located off S. Eagle Rd, adjacent to the Newtown Ambulance Squad, 2651 S. Eagle Rd, Newtown, PA 18940) The service will be private; With a commitment to making this a COVID-safe celebration of David's life, the family will greet guests outdoors and there will be an opportunity for meditation in the Historic Presbyterian Church of Newtown. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory, may be made in support of the David Archibald Scholarship at Jefferson University. Please make checks payable to "Jefferson," and indicate in the memo it is for the "David Archibald Scholarship" and mail to: Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S. 9th St., Suite 600, Philadelphia, PA 19107, or donate online at Jefferson.edu/DavidArchibald
