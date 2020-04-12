|
BRALOW
DAVID
On April 7, 2020, one day shy of his 90th birthday. Devoted husband of 65 years to Lucy (Maltz); cherished father of Robin (Mitch) Markowitz, the late Dr. Dawn Bralow, Pam (Seth) Bralow-Feldman. Adoring grandpop and master story-teller to Julian, Dani and Drew. Dear brother of Mary Strauss, the late Max Bralow, the late Bebe Bralow.
A Korean War veteran, Dave earned his Bachelor's, Master's and Ph.D. in Education from Temple University. An educator for more than 30 meaningful years in the Cherry Hill school district 'a vocation, not a job'. An ardent Eagles fan, he was euphoric with Super Bowl 2018. He enjoyed decades of playing tennis and since retirement, was addicted to bridge.
Lucy and Dave remained deep-ly in love, appreciative of every moment together. They treasured their circle of friends who enhanced every experience.
A perpetual optimist, Dave took great joy in life. Dave's sunny disposition, kindness, and fortitude will be deeply missed.
Donations may be made to . Due to the pandemic, Services are private. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 12, 2020