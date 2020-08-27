1/
David Burrell Hastings
89, of Bryn Mawr, died peacefully on Sunday August 16, 2020 surrounded by family. He survived his wife of 64 years Nancy (Ann) Boyd Hastings by nine months. He was born in Wilmington, DE to Daniel O. Hastings Jr. and Louise B. Hastings. He attended Wilmington Friends School and The Hill School. He graduated from Hamilton College with a degree in marketing. David went on to a successful career in corporate marketing, including General Electric, Smith Kline & French, and The Pennwalt Corporation.Mr. Hastings had life-long interests in music, tennis, classic sports cars, woodworking and community service. For many years he sang in the Suburban Squires men's acapella group and the Church of the Redeemer choir. In retirement he enjoyed repairing and restoring furniture in his wood shop.He is survived by his three sons David Jr., John, and Peter, eleven grandchildren/step-grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, a Memorial Service will be planned for some time in 2021.www.chadwickmckinney.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chadwick & McKinney Funeral Home Inc.
30 East Athens Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610-642-6303
