January 10, 2020. An Army veteran of the Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Joan C.; loving father of Neal O. (Wendy), Lisa A., and Thomas (Mary) Kerr; grandfather of Ashley T. Kerr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Memorial Service Tuesday, January 28th, 11 A.M., CRAFT OF ERDENHEIM, 814 Bethlehem Pike, where friends may call Tuesday 10 to 11 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to A.L. Post #10, 493 S. Bethlehem Pike, Ft. Washington PA 19034.

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 26, 2020
