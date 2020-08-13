1/1
DAVID CHRISTIAN CAMPBELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPBELL
DAVID CHRISTIAN


Cherished son of Penny Campbell. Brother of the late Gregory Campbell. Survived by his daughters, Caela Montgomery, daughter of Michele Trecroce and Madilyn Campbell, daughter of Lindsay Troupe and granddaughter, Evelyn Dougherty. Dearly loved by aunt and uncle Joanne and Alan Stiteler and cousins Erin and Brendan Stiteler and Caroline Campbell; his partner, Kristyn Shea and many friends. Be at peace David. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:30 - 3:00 P.M. in THE LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 698 E. Lincoln Highway, Exton, PA 19341. The family requests no flowers. If desired, donations may be made to NAMI, 105 Braunlich Dr.-McKnight Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Exton
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Exton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved