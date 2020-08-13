CAMPBELL





Cherished son of Penny Campbell. Brother of the late Gregory Campbell. Survived by his daughters, Caela Montgomery, daughter of Michele Trecroce and Madilyn Campbell, daughter of Lindsay Troupe and granddaughter, Evelyn Dougherty. Dearly loved by aunt and uncle Joanne and Alan Stiteler and cousins Erin and Brendan Stiteler and Caroline Campbell; his partner, Kristyn Shea and many friends. Be at peace David.Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 1:30 - 3:00 P.M. inThe family requests no flowers. If desired, donations may be made to NAMI, 105 Braunlich Dr.-McKnight Plaza, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

