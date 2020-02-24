Home

Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
12:30 PM
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
DAVID D. FIRESTONE Jr.

DAVID D. FIRESTONE Jr. Notice
FIRESTONE
DAVID D. JR
Age 89, Feb. 22. 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee DiBona). Devoted father of Loretta (William) Donia and David J. Firestone. Loving grandfather of Chrissy, Nikki and Billy Jr.; also five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. morn. from 11 to 12 :30 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral services to begin at 12:30 P.M. Int. Private.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
