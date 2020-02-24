|
|
FIRESTONE
DAVID D. JR
Age 89, Feb. 22. 2020. Beloved husband of Christine (nee DiBona). Devoted father of Loretta (William) Donia and David J. Firestone. Loving grandfather of Chrissy, Nikki and Billy Jr.; also five great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Wed. morn. from 11 to 12 :30 P.M. at VINCENT GANGEMI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2232-40 S. Broad St. (at Wolf St.) Funeral services to begin at 12:30 P.M. Int. Private.
Share condolences at:www.gangemifuneralhome.net
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020