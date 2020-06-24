FERRENS
DAVID DOUGLASS
82, passed on June 20th, 2020. Survived by his children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. Memorial Service 11 A.M. Thurs., June 25th, St. Augustine Church at 13th and Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ. Interment private.
DAVID DOUGLASS
82, passed on June 20th, 2020. Survived by his children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. Memorial Service 11 A.M. Thurs., June 25th, St. Augustine Church at 13th and Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ. Interment private.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.