DAVID DOUGLASS FERRENS
FERRENS
DAVID DOUGLASS


82, passed on June 20th, 2020. Survived by his children, their spouses, and eight grandchildren. Memorial Service 11 A.M. Thurs., June 25th, St. Augustine Church at 13th and Wesley Ave., Ocean City, NJ. Interment private.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
