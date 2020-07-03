1/1
DAVID E. "PETE" PETRELIUS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETRELIUS
DAVID E. "PETE"


On July 1, 2020. age 72 yrs, of Haddonfield, NJ following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Theresa Wilk Petrelius. Very proud father of Katie Petrelius of Washington, DC and Eric Petrelius of Mexico City (Luisa). Son of the late Captain Eric Petrelius and Helen (Hess) Petrelius Angstadt. Beloved baby brother of the late Anita Petrelius Henriksen. David was born in Karlshamn, Sweden and moved to Philadelphia when he was three years old. He spent most of his early life in the Germantown and West Mt. Airy areas of Philadelphia and lived in Lansdowne for a few years during grade school. David remained close friends with his GFS and Lansdowne classmates throughout his entire life. He attended Temple University after spending five years in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He landed his dream job as a producer at NFL Films where he remained for 29 years, retiring as Senior Producer. He loved his job and maintained lifelong friendships with several of his co-workers. Dave will be missed greatly by all of his family and friends. As the pandemic prevents us from safely gathering in person, please share your memories on the funeral home website. His family will cherish your messages and funny stories as Dave always enjoyed a good laugh. Funeral service will be private. Contributions may be made to USO.org.

HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved