On July 1, 2020. age 72 yrs, of Haddonfield, NJ following a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of Theresa Wilk Petrelius. Very proud father of Katie Petrelius of Washington, DC and Eric Petrelius of Mexico City (Luisa). Son of the late Captain Eric Petrelius and Helen (Hess) Petrelius Angstadt. Beloved baby brother of the late Anita Petrelius Henriksen. David was born in Karlshamn, Sweden and moved to Philadelphia when he was three years old. He spent most of his early life in the Germantown and West Mt. Airy areas of Philadelphia and lived in Lansdowne for a few years during grade school. David remained close friends with his GFS and Lansdowne classmates throughout his entire life. He attended Temple University after spending five years in the US Air Force, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He landed his dream job as a producer at NFL Films where he remained for 29 years, retiring as Senior Producer. He loved his job and maintained lifelong friendships with several of his co-workers. Dave will be missed greatly by all of his family and friends. As the pandemic prevents us from safely gathering in person, please share your memories on the funeral home website. His family will cherish your messages and funny stories as Dave always enjoyed a good laugh. Funeral service will be private. Contributions may be made to USO.org.
HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ