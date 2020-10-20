1/1
DAVID F. MATRISCIANO
Age 73 years; beloved husband of Ok Hui; dear father of Michelle; loving grandfather of Christopher David. David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a Retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, October 22 from 7 - 9 P.M. at WM. ROWEN GRANT FUNERAL HOME, 659 Street Rd., Southampton. Funeral Mass will be on Friday October 23 at 1 P.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Rowen Grant Funeral Home, Inc.
659 Street Road
Southampton, PA 18966
2153556050
