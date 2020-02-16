|
MORTON
DAVID H.
Feb. 14, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, Age 84. Husband of the late Mildred "Pat" (nee White). Devoted father of Tom and Trish Morton. Brother of Roger. Funeral Service Tues. Feb. 18. 11 A.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitaion 10 - 11 A.M. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Colonol Neighborhood Consel, 107 E. 4th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020