Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
DAVID H. MORTON


1935 - 2020
DAVID H. MORTON Notice
MORTON
DAVID H.
Feb. 14, 2020, of Lafayette Hill, Age 84. Husband of the late Mildred "Pat" (nee White). Devoted father of Tom and Trish Morton. Brother of Roger. Funeral Service Tues. Feb. 18. 11 A.M. at THE LOWNES FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 659 Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill PA. Visitaion 10 - 11 A.M. Interment George Washington Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to The Colonol Neighborhood Consel, 107 E. 4th Ave., Conshohocken, PA 19428.

www.lownes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 16, 2020
