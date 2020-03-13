|
|
MILLER
DAVID HARRY, M.D.
March 9, 2020, of Newtown, PA. Beloved husband of Sue Ellen; loving father of Stefanie and Rebecca, wonderful brother of Richard, and adored grand-father of Amelia. Founder of Tri County Eye Physicians and Surgeons in Southampton, PA. At his request, no memorial service will be held. Read full obituary at
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/huntingdon-valley-pa/david-miller-9079576. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abington Hospice Program in Warminster, PA https://giving.jefferson.edu/
abington-health-foundation/support-ahf.html (select Abington Hospice Program) or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network
https://www.pancan.org/.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 13, 2020