(July 1, 1951 - May 31, 2020)David will be remembered with love and respect by his wife Debbie Miller, children Mark (Lauren), Daniel (Lauren), Jacob, granddaughter Freddie Louise, and sister Cindy (Jerry). David valued kindness, diligence and honesty in all aspects of his life, including raising his three sons and serving as a respected emergency room physician for 38 years (with 10 years as chief of the emergency department at Lankenau Hospital). Donations may be made in memory of David to Kitty Cottage Adoption Center (www.kittycottage.org), where he served as a board member.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.