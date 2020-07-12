1/
DAVID I. TURNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TURNER
DAVID I. TURNER
65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Neptune, NJ, the son of Edward H. and Kathleen P. (Irwin) Turner and had lived in New Jersey before moving to Holden 3 years ago.
David grew up in Rumson, NJ, graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. He then earned his bachelor's degree in art history from Harvard College and later earned his MBA from Columbia University, under the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Financial Journalism. He was a journalist for many years, working at the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Saudi Gazette, the Daily Register, Red Bank, NJ, and the Vanguard Group.
David leaves his sister, Ann Paterno of Holden, his sister Elizabeth LaVergne and her husband, Gil of Holden, MA; his brother, Edward Turner, Jr. of San Francisco; his niece, Emily Spenski, her husband Chris, and his great nephew and niece, Grayson and Paige Spenski of Pembroke, NH.
At David's request, all services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the activity fund at Holden Rehab and Nursing Center, 32 Mayo Drive, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of the MILES FUNERAL HOME, 1158 Main Street, Holden, MA. To share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

www.milesfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miles Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved