TURNER65, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was born in Neptune, NJ, the son of Edward H. and Kathleen P. (Irwin) Turner and had lived in New Jersey before moving to Holden 3 years ago.David grew up in Rumson, NJ, graduating from Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. He then earned his bachelor's degree in art history from Harvard College and later earned his MBA from Columbia University, under the Knight-Bagehot Fellowship in Business and Financial Journalism. He was a journalist for many years, working at the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Saudi Gazette, the Daily Register, Red Bank, NJ, and the Vanguard Group.David leaves his sister, Ann Paterno of Holden, his sister Elizabeth LaVergne and her husband, Gil of Holden, MA; his brother, Edward Turner, Jr. of San Francisco; his niece, Emily Spenski, her husband Chris, and his great nephew and niece, Grayson and Paige Spenski of Pembroke, NH.At David's request, all services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the activity fund at Holden Rehab and Nursing Center, 32 Mayo Drive, Holden, MA 01520. Arrangements are under the care of theTo share a memory or offer an online condolence, please visit

