74, of Conshohocken, PA, died Thursday, March 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice; sons, Jonathan (Tabetha) and Alex (Erica); grandchildren: Ariel, Evan, Hayden, Demi, and Tiran; and siblings, Millicent Chud and Lawrence (Susan). Services are private due to the COVID - 19 Pandemic. Memorial contribu-tions in David's name may be made to the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation,
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 28, 2020
