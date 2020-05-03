McCOURT
DAVID JAMES
On April 27, 2020, of Erdenheim. He is survived by his wife Sandra (McQuillan) McCourt; his children Andrew (Bianca) McCourt, Susan McCourt, Michael McCourt, children of David and Rosalyn. Also survived by stepchildren Tracy (Robert) Maloney, Kelly (Thomas) Cionci, Jennifer Larason, Adam (Jane) Sivel; grandchildren Alexa, Amanda, Kelly, Katie, Robert, Julia, Luke, Sophia, Isabelle, and a granddaughter on the way, his sister Margaret McCourt, nephew Patrick Beegle and niece Sarah (Patrick) McHenry. He was predeceased by parents: Patrick McCourt and Mary (Nally) McCourt from outside Dublin, Ireland. Services and interment will be private.JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.