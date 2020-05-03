DAVID JAMES McCOURT
McCOURT
DAVID JAMES
On April 27, 2020, of Erdenheim. He is survived by his wife Sandra (McQuillan) McCourt; his children Andrew (Bianca) McCourt, Susan McCourt, Michael McCourt, children of David and Rosalyn. Also survived by stepchildren Tracy (Robert) Maloney, Kelly (Thomas) Cionci, Jennifer Larason, Adam (Jane) Sivel; grandchildren Alexa, Amanda, Kelly, Katie, Robert, Julia, Luke, Sophia, Isabelle, and a granddaughter on the way, his sister Margaret McCourt, nephew Patrick Beegle and niece Sarah (Patrick) McHenry. He was predeceased by parents: Patrick McCourt and Mary (Nally) McCourt from outside Dublin, Ireland. Services and interment will be private.JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtown
www.murrayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Murray Funeral Home - Flourtown
1220 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown, PA 19031
(215)233-4888
