GITTER
DAVID JAY
On MAY 6, 2020. Husband of Pearl (nee) Lee, father of Lewis (Cristine) Gitter. Brother of Stephen (Ann) Gitter and Michael (Lisa) Gitter. Grand-father of Ethan Gitter. Services will be Zoomed Sunday, May 10 at 12:00 Noon, please contact the family for information. Contributions in his memory may be made to Philabundance 3616 S Galloway St., Phila., PA 19148 www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.