KAUFMAN
DAVID JOSEPH
Passed away peacefully in his home in Huntingdon Valley on
May 26, 2020. David was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia (Ginger) in 2014, and he is survived by his sons, David Jr. and James, their wives and his three grand-children. David was a devoted husband, father and grand-father and was a dedicated member of the community.
David was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania in April 1931. He graduated Cum Laude from Franklin and Marshall College in 1952 with a B.S. in economics. Following college, he graduated Cum Laude from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1955 where he served as Note Editor of the Law Review and was honored by the Order of the Coif.
After service in the U.S Army, David joined the law firm of Wolf, Block, Schorr, and Solis Cohen, where he spent the entirety of his legal career. During his time practicing, he served as chair of the estates department and managing partner of the firm. He was actively involved with both the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania Bar Associations, serving as Chairman of the Probate and Trust Section with each association.
David was a dedicated and deeply respected leader in his community. He served with Abington Hospital for many years as a trustee of the hospital and as Board Chairman. David also had a long and distinguished career at Rodeph Shalom. He served as a Trustee from 1967-1969, Secretary from 1969-1973 and as Vice-President from 1973 until becoming President in 1983.
David was involved in many other charitable activities as well, including service as President of Jewish Community Chaplaincy Service and a Board member of the National Federation of Temple Brotherhoods and the Jewish Chautauqua Society. David was active in the Federation Allied Jewish Appeal and a recipient of The Myer and Rosaline Feinstein Award. He was a Trustee of the Federation of Greater Philadelphia.
As dedicated as David was to his profession and to his community, nothing exceeded his love of his family. David and Ginger shared a joyous and love-filled marriage for over fifty years. They owned a vacation house in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, where their children and grand-children would frequently visit. They traveled extensively together, spending weekends in
New York, visiting their children and grandchildren in Baltimore and California, summering in Maine, wintering in Florida and making many visits to their favorite destination overseas, London. David will be remembered as a much beloved husband, father and grandfather, and the family
hopes that David and Ginger's friends will fondly remember the joyful times they shared. Contributions in David's memory may be made to the Abington Health Foundation, 215-481-4438 or Rodeph Shalom 215-627-6747.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held virtually on June 4 at 2:00 P.M. through Rodeph Shalom. Please contact JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS at 215-942-4700 for details. www.levinefuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 3, 2020.