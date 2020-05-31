KENWORTHY
DAVID JOSEPH
son of the late Harry Joseph Kenworthy and Joan Marie Kenworthy, died on May 28, 2020 at the age of 55 in Phoenixville Hospital of Pennsylvania due to complications of COVID-19. He is survived by his siblings, Mary Anne Kenworthy, Tara Monihan (Neil), Paul Kenworthy, Sean Kenworthy (Debra) and his nieces and nephews, Max Kenworthy, Molly Monihan, Caroline Kenworthy, Devon Monihan, and Shayna Kenworthy. David Kenworthy was born in Glenside, PA, and cared for lovingly by his parents and siblings. He then spent his adult life in Collegeville, PA being cared for by HAP Inc. HAP provided David with a beautiful, happy life for 33 years where he attended daily workshops and took field trips that he enjoyed thoroughly. The Kenworthy family is forever grateful for the support, care, and love that HAP provided to David for all of those years. Services will be private among immediate family, but donations can be made to HAP Inc. at the below address: HAP Inc. PO Box 431 Fairview Village, PA 19409 HAP provides comprehensive community residential services to individuals who have a primary diagnosis of Intellectual Developmental Disability. These services take place in a variety of small family style homes and apartments which are designed to enable individuals to live within their own communities. Throughout his life, David received the dignity and respect he deserved while living a life of compromised abilities. We hope all disabled individuals receive the same. www.mayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 31, 2020.