TAMACCIO
DAVID L.
Age 96, passed away peacefully with sons by his side on March 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane Hillebrand Tamaccio. He is survived by his three sons David, Laurence and Lee, one grand-daughter, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 3, 2020 at Huntingdon Valley Country Club, 2295 Country Club Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends will be received from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A reception will follow the service. Please visit www.helwegrowlandfh.com for confirmation of the service as the date approaches. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020