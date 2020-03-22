Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID TAMACCIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID L. TAMACCIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DAVID L. TAMACCIO Notice
TAMACCIO
DAVID L.


Age 96, passed away peacefully with sons by his side on March 11, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Jane Hillebrand Tamaccio. He is survived by his three sons David, Laurence and Lee, one grand-daughter, three great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday July 3, 2020 at Huntingdon Valley Country Club, 2295 Country Club Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, where friends will be received from 10:00 am until the time of the service. A reception will follow the service. Please visit www.helwegrowlandfh.com for confirmation of the service as the date approaches. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions may be sent to Abington Presbyterian Church, 1082 Old York Road, Abington, PA 19001.

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DAVID's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -