DAVID LEWIS HEWITT
(March 23, 1923-


August 25, 2020), in Kennett Square, PA, in the company of his sons. Son of Harry K. Herwitz and Julia Lewis Herwitz. Swarthmore College (1947), Columbia, (1948). He was a senior Vice President specializing in pension plans for Huggins & Co., President of the Conference of Actuaries in Public Practice (1988-89), and he served on the profession's first national ethics board. Board member of Kendal Corporation, 1973-99. In the 80s Dave co-authored papers on the finances of continuing care communities that enabled them to become fiscally sound. Dave was an active member of the religious Society of Friends. He loved classical music and Gilbert and Sullivan and sang with the Mendelssohn Chorus and the Rose Valley Chorus. Army veteran. Predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Rosemary "Coke" Accola, he is survived by his sons Peter, Daniel, and Kruskal, their wives, five grandchildren, and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to a choral group or orchestra, or to the Kendal Staff Appreciation Fund c/o Millie Lee, Kendal, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 30, 2020.
