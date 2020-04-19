|
ALPIGINI
DAVID M.
Age 84 a resident of Media, PA passed away peacefully Friday, April 17, 2020 at Granite Farms Estates/Willow Brooke Court. Born on June 1, 1935 in Philadelphia, David was the son of the late Margaret (McCafferty) and Lambert Alpigini, Jr.
David served as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard and worked as a Master Pressman for over 30 years in Phila. He was an avid golfer who loved watching the Eagles and Phillies; and was also an active member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his son James (Diane) Alpigini; his siblings, Rita (Dennis) Rawley, Marie (John) Sanders and Robert (Carol) Alpigini; and his nieces and nephews.
Services private. (O'Leary FH)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020