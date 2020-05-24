DAVID M. KIRKPATRICK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KIRKPATRICK
DAVID M.
78, of Ardsley, PA, May 15, 2020, while in the company of family. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Young), loving father of David (Catherine), Scott (Amy), and Jeanne Connell. Stepfather of John Sliwinski (Tiffany), Andrew Sliwinski (Sandra), Sarah Whiteley (Joseph), Lisa Sliwinski and the late Scott Sliwinski; dear brother of Gail Hurlock and Joyce Sernaker (Gary) and the late John (survived by Janice) and the late Carol Unger (survived by Robert); he is also survived by 16 Grandchildren. A Social Distancing Viewing will be held 9:30 to 10:45 AM on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception BVM Church 602 West Ave. in Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700 Philadelphia, PA 19103 https://donatenow.heart.org Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME
condolences may be made at www.mcgoldrickfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Viewing
09:30 - 10:45 AM
Immaculate Conception BVM Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved