KIRKPATRICK
DAVID M.
78, of Ardsley, PA, May 15, 2020, while in the company of family. Beloved husband of Jeanne (nee Young), loving father of David (Catherine), Scott (Amy), and Jeanne Connell. Stepfather of John Sliwinski (Tiffany), Andrew Sliwinski (Sandra), Sarah Whiteley (Joseph), Lisa Sliwinski and the late Scott Sliwinski; dear brother of Gail Hurlock and Joyce Sernaker (Gary) and the late John (survived by Janice) and the late Carol Unger (survived by Robert); he is also survived by 16 Grandchildren. A Social Distancing Viewing will be held 9:30 to 10:45 AM on Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Immaculate Conception BVM Church 602 West Ave. in Jenkintown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association. 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., #700 Philadelphia, PA 19103 https://donatenow.heart.org Services entrusted to JOSEPH J. MCGOLDRICK FUNERAL HOME
condolences may be made at www.mcgoldrickfh.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.