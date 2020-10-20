DAVID MATRISCIANO

Or Copy this URL to Share

Age 73 years; beloved husband of Ok Hui; dear father of Michelle; loving grandfather of Christopher David. David was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a Retired Philadelphia Police Officer. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday, October 22 from 7 - 9 P.M. at WM. ROWEN GRANT FUNERAL HOME, 659 Street Rd., Southampton. Funeral Mass will be on Friday October 23 at 1 P.M. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Rd., Richboro. Burial will immediately follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.



