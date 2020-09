Or Copy this URL to Share

September 16, 2020, of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Husband of Hannah Nevins. Step-Father of Jodi (Edward) Abrams. Grandfather of Samantha and Heather. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Friday beginning 12:00 noon at Crescent Memorial Park, Pennsauken, NJ. Contributions may be made to Cong. Beth El's Early Childhood Center, 8000 Main St., Voorhees, NJ 08043. PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS, Inc., Cherry Hill, NJ



