Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
DAVID S. . RUDENSTEIN ESQ

DAVID S. . RUDENSTEIN ESQ Notice
RUDENSTEIN
DAVID S., ESQ.
Age 64, a Philadelphia Criminal Defense Attorney and proud member of LaSalle University Alumni. (aka LaSalle Screamer), passed away April 15, 2020. He is survived by his ever-loving wife Marie, brother-in-law Joseph (Nancy), sister Fruma, cousins Joyce (Steve) and Susan (Rick), his animal companions, extended family members, and many friends and colleagues. Due to the Pandemic, there will be no service at this time. Contri-butions in his memory may be made to the Diabetes Foundation or the S.P.C.A.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 19, 2020
