September 22, 2020, Husband of Judy, Father of Michael (Sharon) Grabel and Robert (Kimberly) Grabel. Grandfather of Bonnie, Alexandra and Matthew. Dave went to Central High School, attended Wharton Business School and became an accountant and occasional real estate developer. He often joked that if he's buying, you should be selling! Dave loved spending time with Judy, his children, grandchildren and friends. While he enjoyed his professional work, he was happiest when using his hands whether it was tinkering with his boat, fixing something around the house, painting or drawing. He loved reading, building and flying model airplanes, and traveling. Dave's humor, good nature and appreciation for the simple things in life made him a joy to be around. And his endlessly positive attitude, particularly in his later years, was truly exemplary. Dave will be missed by his family and friends. Funeral Services are private. Contributions in his mumory may be made to the American Cancer Society
