Joseph Levine & Son, Inc.
2811 West Chester Pike
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 325-2000
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
DAVID SAMUEL WOLF

DAVID SAMUEL WOLF Notice
WOLF
DAVID SAMUEL
Dec. 22, 2019, of Eagleville, PA. Loving father of Chloe and Sophie; beloved son of Leon Wolf and Wendy Wolf and step-mother Phyllis Wolf; cherished brother of Simon (Sandra) Wolf. Family and friends are invited to Chapel Services, Sunday, 11:00 A.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL (West), 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Kolansky Cardiology Fund, Penn Medicine, 3400 Spruce St., Phila., PA 19104 (https://giving.aws.cloud.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=840978)

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019
