DAVID TOWNSEND LODGE

DAVID TOWNSEND LODGE Notice
LODGE
DAVID TOWNSEND


Passed away peacefully April 8, 2020, at age 83 following a brief illness. He was a long-time resident of Manayunk, living most recently at Spring-field Residence, Wyndmoor, PA. David was born in Cleve-land, OH, to Edith Bennett Lodge and George Townsend Lodge. He graduated with an MA in Music from the Philadelphia College of Music (University Arts League), which marked the beginning of a varied musical career in the Philadelphia area for over 60 years. In addition to teaching piano, composing and performing, David wrote and staged several original musicals for children at the Philadelphia Dance Academy, Settlement Music School, Allens Lane Art Center, the University Arts League and The Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center. David was one of the first faculty members of the Gwendolyn Bye Dance Center, founded in 1985, and partnered with Gwendolyn Bye in present-ing his musical theater productions. David is survived by a sister, Ann Lodge, and a cousin, Susan M. Bennett.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 20, 2020
