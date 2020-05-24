JEFFERS

DAVID W.

Formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, age 63, passed away suddenly on May 22nd, 2020 at Bryn Mawr Hospital after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Michael and Margaret (Byrnes) Jeffers. David grew up in Flourtown, PA, graduated from Springfield (Montco) High School, LaSalle University, and received his MBA from Drexel University. David was a Certified Financial Planner, Director Of Administration for the firm of Curley, Hurtgen & Johnsrud, and was previously Chief Financial Officer at Team Dynamix and VP of Finance at SunGard Data Systems. David was foremost a devoted husband, father and grand-father. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Marie (Small) Jeffers, his daughter Jenna D'Annunzio, his beloved granddaughter, Juliana and many nieces and nephews. He touched many with his kindness, generosity, wit, wisdom and his ability to spread joy. His favorite times were spent with Marie, Jenna and Jules in Ocean City, NJ, watching Jules play Lacrosse, passionately following Philadelphia sports teams and at gatherings of his many close friends and family. David was the treasured brother of Michael Jeffers (Georgie), Pati Devlin (John), Pegi Drayton (the late Bill), Jim Jeffers (Laura). Well loved by all who knew him, he will be sorely missed. The family would like to particu-larly thank the dedicated doctors and nurses at Bryn Mawr Hospital who cared for David. A celebration of his remarkable life will be held at a future date. O'LEARY F.H.



