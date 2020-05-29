PAXSONDAVID W., JR.On May 21, 2020, age 94, of Newtown Square. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Hall Paxson. He is survived by his 4 children and their spouses: David and Becky, Dianne and Dave, Dana and John, Daryl and Dan; Dave also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and their partners, 11 great grand-children and numerous other relatives and friends. Also known as "Pop", he was adored by all and will be missed beyond measure.