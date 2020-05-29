PAXSON
DAVID W., JR.
On May 21, 2020, age 94, of Newtown Square. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Hall Paxson. He is survived by his 4 children and their spouses: David and Becky, Dianne and Dave, Dana and John, Daryl and Dan; Dave also leaves behind 9 grandchildren and their partners, 11 great grand-children and numerous other relatives and friends. Also known as "Pop", he was adored by all and will be missed beyond measure.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 29, 2020.