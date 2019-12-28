|
YANOFSKY
DAVID
on December 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Marilyn (nee Adler); Loving father of Amy (Ravinder) Singh and Beth (Harold) Stern; Dear brother of Carol Didocio; Devoted grandfather of Shayna, Jossie, Diamond and Jonathan. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services, Sunday, 10:30 AM precisely at Mt. Sharon Cemetery (Sec. K), Springfield, PA. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. Contributions in his memory may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 28, 2019