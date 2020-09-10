It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah B Brown Patterson announce her passing. Debbie as she was affectionately known departed from this life Saturday September 5 2020 at 7:38 A.M. Debbie was born and raised in South Philadelphia, attending and graduating from South Philadelphia High School and residing in South West Philadelphia up until her passing. Debbie will forever be remembered by her husband Frederick Patterson, 4 children Taquisha (Calvin), Van Buren, Jr. (Jazmin) Tamika, Tara (Evon), 8 grandchildren, Scier, Siani, Tamir, Jeremiah, Vanessa, Nolan, Nathaniel, and Neo. A Funeral Service will held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at Second Shiloh Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. Viewing at 10:00 A.M.



