Whose humor, laughter and brilliant smile lit up countless hearts, passed away at her home in Ambler on Friday. She was 68 years young.Known as "Aunt Deb" to many – even those who were not technically related to her – Debbie had a special talent of making everyone she met feel welcomed and part of her own family. As those who knew her could attest, Debbie was a force. She was a legendary storyteller and ignited any room with her contagious laugh. Born in Philadelphia, PA, Debbie was the second oldest daughter of the late Robert M. and Helen (nee Ahern) Maguire. She graduated from St. Athanasius grade school, Gwynedd Mercy Academy high school, and eventually Villanova University.Her winning ways led to a successful and dynamic career, with roles spanning across the Hospitality and Real Estate industries. At the time of her death, Debbie was the Sales & Marketing Director at Global Packaging in Oaks, PA, where she oversaw sales and marketing operations for the past 22 years. Outside of her official job title, Debbie was also Everyone's Agent. After one conversation with Deb, she would uncover what your interests and ambitions were, and you would leave thinking you had a legitimate shot at winning an Academy Award, the Super Bowl, or whatever your passion might be.Deb organized everyone and everything. She worked behind-the-scenes for events at LaSalle Academy, LaSalle High School, Mercy Career & Technical, and other charities. One of her greatest joys was organizing the annual golf tournament in memory of her father Rab Maguire. Debbie was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Maple Glen and a member of the House committee at Whitemarsh Valley Country Club in Lafayette Hill.Often spotted wearing a big piece of jewelry (frequently pearls), carrying a glass of pinot grigio, and smiling with her signature dimples, Deb was the life of the party and a constant source of fun and happiness to those around her. She was a singularly unique individual who will be sorely missed, but her light and legacy lives on through her family and friends.She is survived by her beloved husband of 44 years, Michael J. Hobbs Sr. She is the devoted mother of John Robert Hobbs and his wife, Mara of Philadelphia; Michael J. Hobbs, Jr. and is wife Bailey Beth of Doylestown; and Jennifer Lynne Hobbs of Philadelphia. Debbie's deepest joy and laughter came from her visits and babysitting times with her five grandchildren who called her Deedee: Mae Caroline, Rab Makai, Juni Bay, Elle Maguire, and Crew Makoa. She is the cherished sister of Diane Maguire of Philadelphia, Susan O'Connor (Joe) of Blue Bell, Eileen Maginnis (Tony) of Flourtown, Jennifer Princivalle (Jim) of Maple Glen, and the beloved Aunt Deb to her 15 nieces and nephews, as well as those whose lives she touched.



