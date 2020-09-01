On Tuesday August 25,





2020, Deborah Nason-Naples, age 60, passed away at Bryn Mawr Hospital, Bryn Mawr, PA.Deborah Powell Nason was born April 30, 1960 and was known to all who loved her as Debbie or Deb. Her mother Jane Wearn Nason and father Walton H. Nason, Jr. raised her and her brother Thomas Willoughby Nason, II in Glen Mills PA. She attended and graduated from Westtown School in Westtown PA. She spent 1978-1979 at Syracuse University where she cultivated lifelong friendships. She graduated from Barnard College, NYC in 1983 and received her law degree from Fordham University School of Law in 1989.Debbie worked as an attorney at DLA Piper and Harvey Pennington in Philadelphia before joining Nason Construction as General Counsel.In addition to loving art, animals, flowers and gardening, travel, and photography Debbie served on many charitable boards and volunteered at special events. These included Brandywine Valley SPCA, West Chester, PA; Community Arts Center, Wallingford PA; Thornbury Township Historical Society, Thornton, PA; The Philadelphia Flower Show, Philadelphia, PA and was a founding member of Greensgrow Farms, urban farming pioneers, in Philadelphia, PA.Debbie was a force to be reckoned with and her friends were from far and wide from all walks of earth. She will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her.She is survived by her husband Jerry F. Naples, Jr, brother Thomas Willoughby Nason, II, and his wife Julie Topkis Nason, brother Peter Corriston, nieces Julia Willoughby Nason, Hope Isabella Nason, Taylor Ann Willoughby Nason and Lange Bell Scanlan and her uncle Doug Wearn of Marion OH.A memorial will be planned in the near future. Until then in lieu of flowers please send donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store