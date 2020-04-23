|
NUTT
DEBRA M. (nee Bornstein)
On April 22, 2020. Beloved Wife of James; Loving mother of Brittany and Lauren; Devoted daughter of Elfriede (and the late Milton) Bornstein; Dear Sister of Robert (Rochelle) Bornstein. Services and interment are Private. Contri-butions in her memory may be made to Children's Hospital of Phila., 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 or Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Phila. PA 19111.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 23, 2020